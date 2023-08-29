R Dinesh succeeds S Mahalingam as Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Tuesday said the current Executive Vice Chairman R Dinesh would be taking over as its Chairman with immediate effect.

He succeeds S Mahalingam who has stepped down as Chairman after completing his tenure of two terms as independent director on the closing hours of April 29.

The Chennai-based company, part of the TVS Mobility Group, said two additional independent directors - K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri - were inducted taking the total strength of the independent directors on the Board to five.

Meanwhile, the Non-Executive Director S Ravichandran has tendered his resignation from the services of the company to pursue his personal interests.

On taking up the role of Chairman, Dinesh said, "I thank our Chairman S Mahalingam for his mentorship and guidance through his tenure at TVS SCS." TVS Supply Chain Solutions is now at an inflection point and poised to open yet another new chapter of exponential growth in its illustrious history, he said.

"We always believed in the Growth Framework -- Customer, Capability, Country as we built on the company's resilient business model with multiple drivers for profitable growth," he added.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions provides specialised offers covering the entire value chain from sourcing to consumption, to reduce complexity in its customers' supply chains by using technology, data analytics, and execution experience.

The company's digital platforms are largely cloud-based, highly scalable, and reliable, enabling the company to implement solutions across multiple geographies in a short period of time. PTI VIJ SS