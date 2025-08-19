R for Rabbit raises USD 27 mn in growth capital funding round led by Filter Capital

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Baby products brand R for Rabbit on Tuesday said it has raised USD 27 million in a Series B funding round through a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

The round was led by Filter Capital and co-led by 3one4 Capital, facilitating a successful exit for early investor Xponentia Capital, the company said in a statement.

The current capital raise is aimed at accelerating growth ambitions, scaling omnichannel distribution, driving product innovation, and expanding digital initiatives to further strengthen the brand's leadership in the fast-growing premium baby care market.

"India's baby care industry is on a strong upward curve. This capital will help us double down on innovation, reach, and customer experience as we enter our next growth chapter.

"We are grateful to Xponentia for their invaluable support and are excited to partner with Filter Capital and 3one4 Capital, who share our vision of reshaping modern parenting," R for Rabbit founder and CEO Kunal Popat said.