R Shankar Raman elevated as President of Larsen & Toubro

New Delhi: Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday announced the elevation of R Shankar Raman as the President of the company.

Raman continues to hold the position of the Whole-time Director and CFO of the company.

Moreover, Subramanian Sarma who has been a Senior Executive Vice President (EVP), Energy is elevated as Wholetime Director and President, Energy with immediate effect.

Sarma will continue with his current responsibilities towards hydrocarbon, power, and green manufacturing and development businesses.

Raman joined L&T Group in November 1994 to set up L&T Finance Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary. He later assumed the role of CFO at L&T and was appointed to the board in October 2011.

A graduate in chemical engineering, Sarma completed his Master’s from IIT Mumbai. He has over 40 years of experience, with 30 years being in the Middle East.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.