Race Eco, Ganesha Ecosphere form JV to set up washing lines for PET bottles

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Plastic waste management firm Race Eco Chain on Thursday announced that it will form a joint venture with Ganesha Ecosphere to set up washing plants for producing pet flakes.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is one of the major PET recycler in India.

The board has provided its in-principle approval to enter into a joint venture with PET recycler firm Ganesha Ecosphere, Ghaziabad-based Race Eco Chain said in a stock exchange filing.

The joint venture agreement is yet to be finalised and executed, it added.

"This collaboration aims to launch numerous washing lines across India to transform PET bottles into reusable flakes," it said.

The government has stipulated that packaging must contain 30 per cent recycled plastic by 2025-2026 and further increase it to 60 per cent by 2028-2029, it said.

This joint venture (Ganesha Recycling Chain Pvt Ltd) is aimed at addressing the escalating demand for recycled PET (rPET) in India, driven by Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) mandates and regulatory requirements, Race Eco Chain added.

By creating employment opportunities within the recycling industry, this initiative advances both environmental protection and economic growth, it said.

Further, the company said that recently it collaborated with multiple brands, corporates and recyclers for organising the unorganised waste supply chain.

Shares of Race Eco Chain settled 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 441.80 apiece on BSE. PTI NKD SHW