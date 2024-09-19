Radhakishan Damani sells VST Industries shares for over Rs 4 crore

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Radhakishan Damani, the founder and promoter of DMart, on Thursday sold shares of VST Industries for over Rs 4 crore to investors including Reliance Mutual Fund through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Damani offloaded 1 lakh shares or 0.65 per cent stake in VST Industries.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 439.05 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 4.39 crore.

After the share sale, Damani's holding in VST Industries has come down to 2.82 per cent from 3.47 per cent.

Details of other sellers of VST Industries' shares could not be identified on the NSE.

Meanwhile, Reliance Mutual Fund and Thrift Savings Plan acquired 1,68,970 shares, amounting to a 1.09 per cent stake in VST Industries in the price range of Rs 439.96-440.74 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 7.44 crore.

Thrift Savings Plan is a contribution plan for United States civil service employees and retirees as well as for members of the uniformed services.

On Tuesday, Damani sold 1 lakh shares or a 0.64 per cent stake in VST Industries for Rs 4.39 crore via a bulk deal.

Shares of VST Industries rose 1.45 per cent to close at Rs 444.25 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG HG ANU ANU