Radico Khaitan Q2 net profit rises 19 pc to Rs 64.83 crore

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Monday reported a 19 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 64.83 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.48 crore a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 3,715.05 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,018.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total expenses of Radico Khaitan stood at Rs 3,632.44 crore.

Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd on Monday settled 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 1,301.55 apiece on the BSE. PTI KRH SHW