Radico Khaitan Q3 net profit rises 27% to Rs 95.5 cr, revenue up 8%

New Delhi: Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 27.05 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 95.48 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.15 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Radico Khaitan.

Its revenue from operations went up 8 per cent to Rs 4,440.90 crore during the quarter under review. The figure was Rs 4,111.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the December quarter, Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume was at 8.36 million cases, up 15.3 per cent year-on-year.

While Prestige & Above brands volume was up 17.7 per cent to 3.67 million cases and contributed to the IMFL volumes of 50.9 per cent Radico Khaitan's total expenses increased 7.32 per cent to Rs 4,312.09 crore in the December quarter.

The total income of Radico Khaitan, which includes other income, in the December quarter was at Rs 4,441.98 crore, up 7.91 per cent year-on-year.

Chairman & Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said: "Despite challenges in overall consumption growth, the spirits industry in India has experienced strong momentum, particularly driven by premium brands. In this context, we have delivered an impressive operational performance in Q3 FY25."

"Our premium brands have maintained their robust growth trajectory, and the regular brands have also shown a sharp recovery after nine quarters of decline," he added.

Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 2,175.05 on BSE, up 3.04 per cent from the previous close.