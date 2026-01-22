Radico Khaitan Q3 results

New Delhi (PTI): Radico Khaitan Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), on Thursday reported 62.26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 154.93 crore for December quarter, helped by its "highest ever" quarterly volume.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 95.48 crore for October-December FY25, according to a BSE filing from Radico Khaitan, which owns brands as Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Magic Moments Vodka, and the 8 PM series.

Revenue from operations was up 22.13 per cent to Rs 5,423.83 crore in the December quarter.

"Premiumisation coupled with the raw materials tailwinds has led to higher profitability and stronger return ratios," said Radico Khaitan in its earning statement.

Total expenses increased 20.82 per cent to Rs 5,210.26 crore in the December quarter. Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 5,426.44 crore, up 22.16 per cent.

In the December quarter, Radico Khaitan’s Total IMFL volume was at 9.75 million cases, up 16.7 per cent.

While Prestige & Above brands volume was up 25.9 per cent to 4.62 million cases, sales volume from 'Regular & Others' was at 4.70 million cases, up 32.7 per cent.

According to the company, after nine quarters of degrowth, regular volumes had returned to sharp growth trajectory in Q3 FY25. The momentum continued in FY26.

Its ongoing "premiumisation coupled with a stable raw material scenario" has led to significant margin expansion, and stronger return ratios, it added.

"Our recent premium and luxury launches are gaining early momentum, reaffirming the depth of our consumer insights and our ability to build differentiated, aspirational brands. Rampur 1943 Virasat Indian Single Malt marks a defining milestone in our journey of creating world-class luxury Indian spirits, seamlessly blending heritage, craftsmanship and modern aspiration to set new benchmarks in its category," Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan said.

Radico Khaitan is accelerating its presence in the On-Trade Channel, where premium consumption and strong brand advocacy among trade partners and influencers are deepening consumer engagement and long-term brand equity, he said.

"With clarity of strategy and conviction in our capabilities, we remain firmly focused on building luxury Indian spirit brands and scaling them globally for sustained long-term growth," said Khaitan.

Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 2,963 apiece on BSE, up 4.52 per cent from the previous close.