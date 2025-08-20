Radiowalla joins hands with AdsWizz to scale programmatic audio solutions

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Curated audio content Radiowalla Network on Wednesday said it has joined hands with self-serve audio advertising platform AdsWizz Inc, which will help the company to scale across Southeast Asia.

"Our collaboration with AdsWizz marks a defining moment in the evolution of digital audio advertising in Southeast Asia. We're proud to be the first in India to introduce programmatic audio at scale with AdsWizz products, empowering brands with smarter, more effective audio campaigns while prioritising listener experience," Radiowalla Network CEO Harvinderjit Bhatia said in a statement.

Radiowalla aims to scale its programmatic offerings across its key sectors, including retail, hospitality, wellness, and enterprise communications, delivering context-aware, hyper-targeted content that drives both reach and engagement. PTI SM SHW