Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration Radisson Group opens hotel in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the opening of its hotel in Ayodhya, ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the city on January 22 which is expected to boost religious tourism.

The 80-key hotel, Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya, offers proximity to notable landmarks such as the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, The Hanuman Garhi Temple, and Sita ki Rasoi, among others, it stated.

"We are pleased to have an early mover's advantage with the opening of our newest hotel in the sacred city of Ayodhya. With its rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks, Ayodhya holds a special place in the heart of our country. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences across top tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India," said K B Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Ayodhya is getting decked up for the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.