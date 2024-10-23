Radisson Hotel Gr signs new property in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it has signed a new property in Bengaluru, its sixth hotel in the city.

The 157-room Radisson Hotel Bengaluru Aerospace Park is set to be operational by the second quarter of 2027 and to generate over 250 job opportunities across functions for industry talent, the company said in a statement.

"This is a testament to our vision of strengthening Radisson Hotel Group's presence in India's key metros. Radisson remains the fastest-growing upscale brand for us globally and in India as it caters well to the needs of the country's diverse market," Nikhil Sharma, Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, said.

Bengaluru is a hub for innovation and commerce with thriving MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and corporate opportunities, a key focus area for the group, he added.

*** Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India launches new property in Gujarat * Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Wednesday said its flagship brand Club Mahindra has launched its latest property at Pavagadh in Gujarat.

Club Mahindra Pavagadh is spread across 7 acres with 100 rooms and offers convenient access to the UNESCO world heritage site Champaner- Pavagadh Archaeological Park as well as ancient Kalika Mata temple, and Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary, the company said in a statement.

"This launch aligns with our brand's commitment to creating magical moments for our members. The proximity to the UNESCO-listed Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park enhances the cultural richness of the resort experience," Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Managing Director & CEO Manoj Bhat said. PTI RKL SHW