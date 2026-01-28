Radisson Hotel Group accelerates expansion across spiritual travel circuit

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it is expanding its portfolio in the country's fast-evolving spiritual travel circuit with the opening of hotels in Shirdi, Puri, Indore and Ujjain.

The move reflects a strategic, first-mover approach in emerging spiritual hubs while supporting the government's vision for sustainable, inclusive, and faith-led tourism, it stated.

India's religious tourism segment continues to be a significant driver of domestic travel and hospitality demand. According to the Ministry of Tourism, religious tourism recorded over 1,439 million visits in 2022, generating around Rs 1.34 trillion in revenue, highlighting the scale and resilience of faith-linked travel.

Industry estimates also project that spiritual tourism will continue to grow, supporting infrastructure development, connectivity, and creating meaningful employment opportunities across destinations.

Cities like Ujjain have emerged as major pilgrimage hubs, attracting over 52.8 million visitors in 2023, while destinations such as Puri, Shirdi and Indore continue to witness steady footfalls, supported by improved infrastructure, enhanced transport connectivity, and government initiatives aimed at promoting faith-based travel.

"With our expansion into Shirdi, Puri, Indore, and Ujjain, we are not just opening hotels; we are creating destinations that support India's evolving tourism ecosystem, while aligning with the government's vision for infrastructure development, sustainable growth, and inclusive spiritual tourism," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. PTI RSN HVA