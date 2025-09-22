Radisson Hotel Group announces 5 new hotels

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Monday announced a pipeline of five new hotel openings – Delhi MG Road, Mount Abu in Rajasthan, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Phagwara in Punjab, and Sasan Gir in Gujarat - which are slated to open this year.

"With openings across industrial hubs, spiritual centres, and leisure destinations, we are supporting the vision of balanced regional development and deeper domestic connectivity," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

This pipeline builds on the momentum of 10 hotel openings already this year, between January and August 2025.

Radisson Hotel Group currently has over 200 hotels in operation and development.

*** IHCL opens 116-key Gateway Ahmedabad * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday announced the opening of 116-room Gateway Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

"Gateway, curated for the modern traveller, serves as a gateway to a destination. Gateway Ahmedabad will deliver hospitality rooted in the spirit of the locale. With this opening, we continue to strengthen the brand's presence in high-potential urban centres," IHCL Vice President and Brand Leader, Gateway Hotels & Resorts, Leah Tata said in a statement. PTI SM SHW