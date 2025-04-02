Radisson Hotel Group announces launch of Radisson RED in Bengaluru

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the signing of 111-key Radisson RED Bengaluru City Centre, marking the brand's debut in Bengaluru and South India.

"Radisson RED Bengaluru marks the fourth Radisson RED property in India... This signing aligns with our vision to strengthen our presence in key commercial hubs across India, and we are confident that Radisson RED Bengaluru City Centre will set a new benchmark in the lifestyle hospitality segment," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group with over 199 hotels in operation and development across India and has over 50 per cent of its portfolio in tier II and III markets.

* * * * * * IHG Hotels & Resorts inks 126-key Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Mumbai Goa Highway IHG Hotels & Resorts on Wednesday said it has signed a management agreement with Haware Engineers & Builders to launch 126-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Mumbai Goa Highway.

"We are delighted to debut the Holiday Inn Express brand in Pen, which is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2028... With this latest signing, we aim to meet the rising need for quality accommodation in Maharashtra's industrial corridors," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

IHG currently has 47 hotels operating across six brands in India and a strong pipeline of 60 hotels set to open in the next 3-5 years.

******** Stance Health raises USD 1 mn Stance Health, an innovator in musculoskeletal (MSK) care, on Wednesday said it has secured USD 1 million in pre-seed funding led by General Catalyst.

The funding round also saw participation from Antler, DEVC, EX Capital (Founders of Sword Health), and prominent angel investors such as Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, co-founders of Swiggy, along with Kulin Shah, co-founder of Onsurity, the company said in a statement.

The funds will support the development of its proprietary technology platform and the expansion of its team and multidisciplinary MSK centres across Bengaluru and other major Indian cities.

"The fragmented nature of musculoskeletal care in India has long obstructed patient access to effective treatments. This funding allows us to leverage state-of-the-art technology to broaden our reach and standardise care throughout the country...," Stance Health Co-founder and CEO Rohit Arora added. PTI SM DR