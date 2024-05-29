Radisson Hotel Group debuts in Bihar

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it has signed its first hotel in Bihar- Radisson Hotel Patna, in partnership with Naturals Dairy Private Limited.

The 120-room hotel is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2027, said the company.

"We are excited to achieve another milestone in our journey of expanding our presence in tier II and III regions of the country. The signing of our first hotel in Bihar, the 120-key Radisson Hotel Patna, is a testament to the Group's dedication to delivering quality accommodation across the country," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. PTI SM ****** ITC Hotels inks management agreement with Dangayach Group for Storii property in Jaisalmer ITC Hotels on Wednesday said it has signed a management agreement with Jaipur-based Dangayach Group for a 119-key resort property under Brand Storii, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Storii by ITC Hotels in Jaisalmer is located to the east of the city, along the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer road, ITC Hotels said in a statement.

"This project is a tremendous leap permitting a quick entry into a high visibility and popular leisure market with our brand Storii. We are already present with over 800-key across our various brands in Rajasthan. These include hotels in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Khimsar, Jaisalmer and Udaipur. Storii Jaisalmer will enable us to offer yet another unique destination experience in the Rajasthan desert circuit," ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha said. PTI SM DR