Radisson Hotel Group debuts Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand in Odisha, Maharashtra

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Monday announced the signing of 62-key and 55-key Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in Odisha's Puri and Maharashtra's Nashik, respectively.

Advertisment

With this, the group will have its second hotel in Odisha and 12th in Maharashtra.

It also marks the global hospitality group's debut of the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand in both locations, it said in a statement.

Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Nashik is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026, while Puri property is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2025.

Advertisment

"We are thrilled to announce the signing of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in Puri and in Nashik. This is what makes it a strategic destination for growth for us. Our Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand, designed to cater to the diverse needs of all travellers, will complement these cities' welcoming character," Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President Nikhil Sharma said.

Both these signings are part of the agreement between Radisson Hotel Group and Treebo Hospitality Ventures (THV) under which THV will add 150 properties under the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand over the 10-year partnership period, the statement added. PTI SM SHW