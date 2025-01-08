Radisson Hotel Group expands in TN with inauguration of Park Inn by Radisson in Vellore

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Hospitality service provider Radisson Hotel Group has inaugurated its Park Inn by Radisson in Vellore, under its expansion plan in tier II and III towns.

The company currently operates seven hotels in Tamil Nadu across brands including Radisson, Radisson Blu and Park Plaza. The new hotel Park Inn by Radisson, marks the Group's entry into Vellore, as a first internationally branded hotel, the company said.

Vellore is located about 180 km west of Chennai. The inauguration of a new hotel in the district follows the strategy of the company, to have properties within a three-hour drive to each other.

"The opening of Park Inn by Radisson Vellore marks a prominent moment for us as we enter the city with the first internationally branded hotel. This opening underpins our strategy of being the first mover and focusing on cities like Vellore where rich cultural heritage meets a growing economic landscape. This approach allows us to cater to diverse travellers while fostering new partnerships and recognising local talent." said Nikhil Sharma, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President.

"We are excited to continue this journey, expanding into more new and emerging cities across the country," he added.

Located on the Bengaluru-Chennai-Tirupati Highway, the hotel offers event spaces including a banquet hall for meetings, weddings. At 'RBG-All Day Dining' guests would be able to taste Mughlai recipes and south Indian flavours. The rooftop 'Heaven's Gate' and 'Down to Earth' provide dining options to every guest visiting the hotel.

"It is truly an honour to extend a warm welcome to our guests. Our hotel not only showcases culinary delights that celebrate the local flavours but also provides convenient access to nearby attractions, making it an ideal choice for all types of travellers," Park Inn by Radisson Vellore, General Manager Sooraj Narayanan said.

Radisson Hotel Group has over 194 hotels in operation and under development with over 50 per cent of its range of hotels were in tier II and III locations. The company claimed in the statement that it is the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi-National Capital Region. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH