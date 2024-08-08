Radisson Hotel Group inks 100-key Park Inn by Radisson Chennai ECR

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday announced the signing of the 100-room Park Inn by Radisson Chennai ECR (East Coast Road) in partnership with Chanda Hotels.

"This new signing is a welcome addition to our existing portfolio and allows us to leverage the region's growing tourism potential. By expanding in key markets like Chennai, we aim to provide exceptional service and memorable experiences across our portfolio in South Asia," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President - South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group has over 180 hotels in operation and development.

*** Vipul Organics develops organic intermediate to improve auto parts durability * Speciality chemicals company Vipul Organics on Thursday announced the development of a refined grade of organic intermediate for manufacturing speciality chemicals which can be used in the automobile industry.

"The development of the new organic intermediary by our R&D team opens up a whole new segment for us. The size and scale of the Auto sector are huge and we are excited that our new product when used to formulate the speciality chemical will significantly add not only to our topline but also our bottom line in the coming years," Vipul Organics CMD Vipul Shah said in a statement.

The application of this speciality chemical will lead to better durability and performance of the shock absorbers and bumper extensions by adding on a compound that is resistant to wear and impact.

The product is undergoing final testing and approval by the auto industry, the company added.

*** IHCL signs 225-key Taj Hotel in Bengaluru * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of the seventh 225-key Taj hotel in Bengaluru, which is spread across 14 acres.

"This signing is in line with IHCL's strategy of strengthening our presence in metro cities and catering to the growing demand for MICE and weddings.

"Bengaluru, as a major IT and business hub, offers an ideal setting for creating demand for leisure getaways and events within convenient driving distances from the city. We are excited to collaborate with BCM GROUP and Rajesh Mehta on this project," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 20 hotels in Karnataka, including 7 under development.

*** The Energy & Climate Initiatives Society to organise Bharat Electricity event * The Energy & Climate Initiatives Society (ENCIS) will organise Bharat Electricity event from September 4-6.

The three-day event will be organised in New Delhi, ENCIS said in a statement.

The event is expected to see participation of 200 exhibitors, 120 expert speakers, 500 delegates and 8,000-plus industry professionals, it said. PTI SM ABI SHW