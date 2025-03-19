Radisson Hotel Group inks 150-key Radisson Blu Hotel in Ludhiana

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the signing of 150-key Radisson Blu Hotel, Ludhiana in Punjab.

This addition marks RHG's 18th property in the state, complementing its existing portfolio of nine operational hotels (911 keys) and eight under development (714 keys) across Punjab, the global hospitality group said in a statement.

"Given the state's thriving industrial sector, robust wedding culture and increasing demand for premium accommodation, our upper-upscale brand is perfectly positioned to cater to this demand," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said.