Radisson Hotel Group inks 150-key Radisson Resort Whitefield Bengaluru

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday announced the signing of 150-key Radisson Resort Whitefield Bengaluru, which is slated to open in the first quarter of 2028.

"As we continue to strengthen our presence in key destinations across India, the signing of Radisson Resort Whitefield Bengaluru is a major step in our expansion plans.

"As the fastest-growing upscale brand globally and in India, Radisson is uniquely positioned to meet the diverse needs of this micro-market," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group has over 194 hotels in operation and development in India. PTI SM SHW