Radisson Hotel Group introduces Braille menus across hotels in South Asia

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday said it has introduced Braille menus across its properties in South Asia, which is aimed at making dining more inclusive for visually impaired guests.

This initiative was in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Young Indians and is part of the group's ongoing commitment to creating welcoming environments for all guests, the company said in a statement.

"Introducing Braille menus is an important step toward building inclusive dining experiences, ensuring that everyone - regardless of their abilities - feels valued.

"Our collaboration with CII's Young Indians reflects on our broader commitment to diversity and inclusion in everything we do," Nikhil Sharma, Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Senior Area Vice President, South Asia, said.

*** DUDigital opens visa application centre in Mumbai * Visa processing and immigration services provider DUDigital Global on Thursday announced the opening of its new visa application centre (VAC) in Mumbai, with a particular focus on Thailand.

The centre is equipped to handle over 2,000 visa applications daily, DUDigital Global said in a statement.

"Our new visa application centre will play a vital role in meeting the increasing demand for visa and consular services in the region. As we scale operations in Mumbai, we welcome feedback and suggestions to help us continuously improve. We believe this Visa Application Centre will enhance the customer experience by streamlining the visa application process," DUDigital Global CEO Manoj Dharmani said. PTI SM SHW