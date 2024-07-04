Radisson Hotel Group opens 103-key Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday said it has further strengthened its presence in Maharashtra with the opening of 103-key Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara.

This is the global hospitality group's 12th operational hotel in the state, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement.

"The opening of Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara is a significant addition to our existing network of hotels and resorts in Maharashtra, which is a key market for us.

"We are confident that it will support the development of hospitality infrastructure in the region while contributing to the local economy by generating multiple job opportunities," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said.

Radisson Hotel Group has over 180 hotels in operation and development in India, with more than 50 per cent of its portfolio in tier II and III markets. PTI SM SHW