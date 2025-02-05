Radisson Hotel Group opens 115-key Radisson Resort Khopoli in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Global hospitality company Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the opening of 115-key Radisson Resort Khopoli in Maharashtra.

"The launch of Radisson Resort Khopoli is a significant step in our strategy to expand in emerging leisure destinations across India.

"Maharashtra continues to be a key market for us, and with this opening, we are tapping into the growing demand for premium hospitality in offbeat locations," Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group has more than 194 hotels in operation and development across India.