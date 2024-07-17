Radisson Hotel Group opens Grand Mirage Dhanbad in Jharkhand

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the opening of Grand Mirage Dhanbad, under its vertical Radisson Individuals, in Jharkhand.

"The opening of Grand Mirage Dhanbad marks a strategic step in our expansion across key Indian markets. The Radisson Individuals brand offers independent hotels the opportunity to benefit from Radisson Hotel Group's international awareness and experience with the freedom to maintain their uniqueness and identity," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group has over 180 hotels in operation and development, with more than 50 per cent of its portfolio in Tier II and III markets.