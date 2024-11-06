Radisson Hotel Group opens Namah Nainital in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group has collaborated with FMCG group Dharampal Satyapal Group to open a property in Uttarakhand under the Radisson Individuals Retreats, which is the fourth operational hotel of the global hospitality company in the state.

The property, Namah Nainital, was earlier known as Manu Maharani.

"The opening of Namah Nainital, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, underscores our commitment to being a pioneer in introducing internationally branded hotels to diverse markets. Our focus on expanding into leisure destinations aligns with the growing demand for these locations and Radisson Individuals Retreats allows us to offer authentic, exceptional experiences that reflect the unique culture of each destination," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

* * * OmniActive acquires ENovate.

*Nutraceutical company OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive) on Wednesday announced acquisition of ENovate Biolife (ENovate), a developer of proprietary, clinically researched botanical ingredients for health solutions.

This deal, funded through internal accruals, has further strengthened the company's commitment to providing high-quality, scientifically validated health ingredients to consumers globally, OmniActive said in a statement.

However, the company did not disclose the deal size.

This acquisition is expected to help the company double its top line to Rs 2,000 crores within the next 5-6 years from the present Rs 1,000 crores.

"ENovate's approach to ingredients perfectly aligns with OmniActive's mission of delivering proven products that make a meaningful difference in consumers' lives. This acquisition is in line with our long-term growth strategy of diversifying product portfolios, accessing new customers and technologies and expanding our presence to new geographies," OmniActive Executive Chairman and Managing Director Sanjaya Mariwala added. PTI SM MR