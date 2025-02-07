Radisson Hotel Group opens Park Inn & Suites brand in Bengaluru

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Friday announced the opening of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Bengaluru Yelahanka, marking its sixth operational property in the city.

"Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Bengaluru Yelahanka, our second operational hotel under this brand, marks a key step in Radisson Hotel Group's expansion strategy. The brand's conversion-friendly model and strong value proposition have driven its rapid growth. We remain committed to expanding our presence and providing quality hospitality in key cities across South Asia," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with more than 199 hotels in operation and development.

*** Cremeitalia raises Rs 18 crore * Natural Italian cheese products manufacturer Cremeitalia on Friday said it has raised Rs 18 crore in Series A Funding round led by Amit Jatia family office to expand operations and strengthen market presence.

The funding round was also joined by BL Taparia Family Office (B2V Ventures), the company said in a statement.

"With this funding round, our goal is to achieve a 5x scale-up in the next 18-24 months while building a robust, fundamentally strong business that sets new benchmarks in the industry," Cremeitalia co-founder and CEO Prateek Mittal said. PTI SM SH SHW