Radisson Hotel Group redesignates Nikhil Sharma as MD & COO, South Asia

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Global hospitality player Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday announced the elevation of Nikhil Sharma as Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, South Asia operations.

Sharma was previously serving as Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President, the group said in a statement.

He will continue to oversee Radisson Hotel Group's (RHG) operations and strategic growth across South Asia, leveraging his extensive expertise to drive continued success in the region, it added.

RHG has a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the largest international hotel operators in the country with close to 199 hotels in operation and development. PTI RKL DRR