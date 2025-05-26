Radisson Hotel Group signs deal for 3 new hotels in East India

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Monday announced the signing of a deal for opening two hotels in Jharkhand and one in Odisha, marking a significant step in the Group's East India expansion strategy.

The total key count across Radisson Blu Hotel Deoghar, Jharkhand; Radisson RED Puri, Odisha; and Radisson Resort & Spa, Ranchi, Jharkhand stands at 400.

"With over 13 (five operational, eight in pipeline) properties in East India, this three-hotel signing deal is a strong testament to our commitment to expanding in high-potential markets across the country," said Nikhil Sharma, MD & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Group currently has over 200 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in metros like Delhi NCR, while over 50 per cent of its portfolio is in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. PTI RSN MR