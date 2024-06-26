Radisson Hotel Group signs ten new properties in India

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it has signed ten new hotels in India across its various brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and its brand extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

The group also entered five new markets and will open internationally branded hotels in Jawai (Rajasthan), Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Ooty (Tamil Nadu) and Calicut (Kerala), it said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer Elie Younes said, "The rapid expansion of our portfolio in South Asia reflects the trust of our partners, the delivery of our systems, and the relevance of our brands." He further said, "India is one of the key growth markets for us worldwide and we look forward to continuing our growth journey with our existing and new partners." Radisson Hotel Group has over 180 hotels in operation and development in India. PTI RKL SHW