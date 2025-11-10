Radisson Hotel Group to open 350-key luxury property at Navi Mumbai Airport

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Monday signed an agreement to develop a 350-key greenfield Radisson Collection Hotel near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, expanding its portfolio in the area to about 646 keys by 2028.

The global hospitality company has partnered with Hill Crest Hotels and Resorts to debut its luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection Hotel, which is expected to become operational in 2028, in Maharashtra.

"We are proud to introduce the Radisson Collection brand to Maharashtra, the largest in our portfolio till date. As the region gears up to welcome the new international airport, we anticipate significant growth in both transit and corporate travel. This property will not only cater to the rising demand for premium accommodation but also for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) as well," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma told reporters.

He said, in Navi Mumbai, the company has one 96-key Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, which is operational, one 80-key Park Inn by Radisson that will be rebranded, the current 350-key Radisson Collection and one 120-key Radisson, which will take the total number of rooms of the company to around 646 keys by 2028, he added.

Talking about Radisson Collection Hotel, Sharma said, the company is very selective about the brand and currently has four properties in India, both operational and pipeline.

"Besides the Navi Mumbai property, we have one Radisson Collection Hotel in Srinagar, one in Udaipur and one in Jaipur. We are expecting to have 12 properties under the brand by 2030," he added.

Debasish Chakraborty, Chairman and Managing Director of Hill Crest Hotels and Resorts, said, "We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to bring the Radisson Collection brand to Navi Mumbai. This collaboration represents our shared vision to create a destination that captures the city's modern spirit while offering an unparalleled hospitality experience. We are confident this hotel will set new benchmarks for luxury in the region." When asked if the property will be a mix of commercial and hotel, Chakraborty said, "This is a first phase, where the hotel part is decided.

But definitely in the future, we have scope to expand to commercial, and we have land parcels for this." Radisson Hotel Group has over 200 hotels in operation and development in India, and the company is eyeing to double this portfolio to 500 properties by 2030. PTI SM SHW