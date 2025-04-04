Radisson Hotel opens Aaramgah Jawai Resort & Spa in Rajasthan

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Friday announced the debut of Aaramgah Jawai Resort & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, in Rajasthan.

This new addition, having 22 premium rooms and 10 luxury villas, marks the group's 11th operational hotel in Rajasthan.

Jawai offers a blend of rich heritage, cultural authenticity, and pristine wilderness, allowing travellers to explore the state's true essence beyond the traditional tourist circuit.

"We are confident that this resort will not only elevate Rajasthan's tourism appeal but also contribute to the domestic inbound travel, showcasing India's hidden gems to the world," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said.

*** Tata Power arm signs pact with Guidance Tamil Nadu, DoTE for RE course * Tata Power on Friday said its arm TP Solar has signed an agreement with Guidance Tamil Nadu and the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) for an academic course in renewable energy (RE).

The innovative three-year diploma programme follows an 'Earn While Learn' model, offering students a unique blend of academic learning and extensive industry training.

The Diploma in Renewable Energy programme will commence in the academic year 2025-26 across select Government Polytechnic Colleges in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 240 students will be admitted into the programme, in key districts in and around Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, fostering regional skill development in clean energy technologies.

*** Senvion India launches 3.1M130 series wind turbine * Senvion India on Friday announced launch of wind turbine of 3.1M130 series.

The wind turbine is also listed in the MNRE's Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) issued in April 2025, the company said in a statement.

The turbine is designed, proto-tested and certified in India, and over 80 per cent of the components manufactured locally. PTI ABI SM SHW