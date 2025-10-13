Radisson plans to open eight new hotels in Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj, Oct 13 (PTI) International hotel group Radisson is planning to open eight new hotels in Uttar Pradesh.

"Given the growing tourism potential in Uttar Pradesh, the group is planning to open eight new hotels in the state," its Senior Regional Director (Operations), South Asia, Yogendra Agnihotri told PTI in an event to inaugurate the group's five-star hotel Radisson Prayagraj.

He added that, given the unprecedented number of tourists during the last Maha Kumbh Mela, the group is preparing to open a hotel in the mid-segment under the Park Inn brand next year.

Radisson Prayagraj is Radisson's 10th hotel in Uttar Pradesh, established in partnership with the Presidency Group.

Presidency Group Managing Director Owais Usmani stated that a total investment of Rs 220 crore has been made in the Radisson Prayagraj. The hotel features 108 rooms and all the latest amenities.

Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, "Radisson has begun a new chapter in the historically and culturally rich city of Prayagraj. This hotel will provide Radisson's internationally recognised facilities to pilgrims visiting Prayagraj". PTI RAJ BAL BAL