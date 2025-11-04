Radisson rejigs South Asia managed hotels operational leadership

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Luxury hospitality chain Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday announced changes within its managed hotels operational leadership team, elevating Vikram Berry to Senior Regional Director, Central & East India, and Faisal Nafees to Senior Regional Director, West & South India.

Berry was serving as the Area Director, Marketing and Communication, South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group, where he spearheaded marketing strategy, digital initiatives, brand portfolio compliance, CRM, and public relations for the region.

Nafees served as the General Manager of Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala.

"Altogether, this evolution sets us up for the next phase of growth in South Asia, driving deeper partnerships, faster execution, and stronger results," Belgium-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group said. PTI RSN SHW