Raghu Mocherla to lead connected AI, cyber-physical systems biz of Hexaware

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Hexaware Technologies Tuesday announced the appointment of Raghu Mocherla to lead the cyber-physical software and systems portfolio within the company’s digital and software business unit.

"Hexaware’s D&S business unit is focused on helping clients unlock this potential across cyber-physical systems, connected AI at the edge, and AI systems engineering, so they can build smarter products, modernise industrial operations, and realise a connected digital thread end to end," the company said.

Announcing the appointment of Raghu Mocherla as senior vice President of Digital and Software business, Hexaware said in this role, he will lead the Cyber-Physical Software and Systems portfolio within the company’s Digital & Software (D&S) business unit, driving strategy, portfolio expansion, business growth, and client success.

* * * * * * *Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services forms wholly-owned subsidiary Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a spend management and SaaS-led fintech company, on Tuesday announced that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Zaggle Payments IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat.

The new company will be treated as an offshore entity, which allows it to conduct global financial operations smoothly, the company said.

The new subsidiary will be a SaaS fintech company, providing spend management solutions to corporates and their users through their online platform and solutions. SaaS (Software as a Service) fintechs provide digital tools for various financial services like payments, investing, and lending, which can help corporate clients from investing heavily in in-house technology development.

* * * * * *G42 announces upgrade to Llama-3-Nanda, its Hindi-English LLM Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, G42, on Tuesday announced an upgrade to Llama-3-Nanda, its open-source Hindi-English large language model (LLM).

Developed by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in collaboration withInception, a G42 company, and Cerebras it now features 87 billion parameters, setting a new benchmark in language AItailored for Hindi speakers, the company said in a release.

"The model is engineered for real-world use: fluent in formal Hindi (Devanagari script), casual speech, and Hinglish, it delivers strong performance across translation, summarisation, instruction-following, and transliteration tasks," the release said.

Safety and cultural alignment are core to its design, enabling NANDA to generate context-aware, responsible responses, the release added.