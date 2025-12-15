Raghu Vamsi launches new facility; unveils six UAV, defence products

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) The Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group on Monday announced the launch of a new DeepTech design, production, and integration facility here and also unveiled six indigenous UAV and autonomous defence products.

With an investment of over Rs 100 crore in new manufacturing and technology development at the Citadel Campus in Hardware Park, near Hyderabad International Airport, the 25,000 sq ft campus will house design-to-assembly manufacturing for UAVs, engines, and advanced defence systems, a release said.

“This new facility strengthens the group’s ability to support Indian strategic programmes and global customers with faster turnaround times and scalable production,” it said.

The company introduced six new defence products, which include jet-powered loitering munitions, decoy drones, target drones, tethered surveillance drones, air-based missile launchers, micro turbojet engines, long endurance kamikaze UAVs, UGVs, autonomous ground combat systems, and robotic aircraft maintenance solutions, covering surveillance, deep strike, battlefield logistics, and mission support, the release said.

The products will exceed a range of 300 km with speeds up to 650 kmph.

The group further announced signing of four MoUs, with Indian Army, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), IIIT Hyderabad, and ARCI.

Commenting on the expansion, Vamsi Vikas, Founder and Managing Director of the Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, said: “We are developing systems that are globally benchmarked and engineered for the next era of warfare, utilising homegrown talent.” PTI VVK VVK ROH