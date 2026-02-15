Rahul Gandhi spreading lies over India's trade deals with US, EU; farmers fully protected: Shah

Gandhinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading "lies" and misleading farmers over India's trade pacts with the US, UK and the EU, asserting the government has fully safeguarded the country's agriculture and dairy sectors.

He termed as "laughable" the Opposition party's allegations that trade agreements would harm Indian farmers.

"I feel like laughing when Congress's Shahzada Rahul Gandhi stands in Parliament and talks about protecting farmers. The Congress has a long history of misleading the country and now they are spreading lies about trade deals," Shah said.

Shah was addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar after launching India's first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Public Distribution System.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government had ensured full protection of farmers' interests in every agreement.

"I want to assure the farmers, cattle-rearers and fishermen of this country that in every trade deal signed with the European Union, England and America, Narendra Modi has safeguarded your interests completely. There is no need to worry," he said.

Referring to the Congress's criticism that the agreements would destroy India's dairy sector, Shah said Rahul Gandhi is spreading a lie that PM Modi has finished India's dairy sector by signing these deals.

"We are the people who expanded the dairy sector, not weakened it. In all the agreements, full protection has been given to dairy (sector)," the Union minister said.

Shah challenged Gandhi to debate the issue publicly.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, decide any platform. Even the president of the BJP Yuva Morcha can come and debate with you on who has harmed farmers and who has worked for their welfare," he said.

Following a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, both sides recently announced a reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.

Last month, India and the European Union (EU) concluded negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA), which will help boost two-way commerce and strengthen economic ties between the two sides, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal earlier said. PTI PJT PD GK