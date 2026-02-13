Rahul meets farm union leaders, launching movement against India-US trade deal discussed

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met farm union leaders from across the country in the Parliament House complex on Friday and discussed with them the need for a countrywide movement to oppose the India-US interim trade deal as well as safeguarding the livelihoods of farmers and farm labourers.

Posting a video of the meeting on X and taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "Narendra 'surrender' Modi has betrayed India's farmers -- and they understand this." "This is not just a trade agreement, but a direct attack on the livelihoods of our food providers. At a meeting with a delegation of farmers' unions in Parliament today, the concerns were evident. Farmers, already struggling with inflation, rising costs and uncertainty over MSPs, are now being pitted against foreign crops equipped with heavy subsidies and mechanical power, unprepared," he said in his post in Hindi.

This is not a fight based on equal terms, but one-sided pressure, Gandhi said.

"The government's hollow assurances will no longer work. The future of farmers cannot be compromised without their consent," the Congress leader asserted.

He said no matter what happens, the Congress and he stand with India's food providers for their rights, security and dignity.

During the meeting, the farm union leaders expressed their opposition to the India-US trade deal and conveyed their deep concern for the livelihoods of the corn, soybean, cotton, fruits and nuts growers, the Congress said.

Gandhi told the farmers that the trade deal has opened the door for agricultural imports and that many other crops would soon follow, according to the opposition party.

The farm leaders and the former Congress chief discussed the need for a large-scale national movement to oppose the deal and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and farm labourers, it added.

The farm leaders who met Gandhi included All India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal S Khaira, Ashok Balhara of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdor Union-Haryana, Baldev S Zira of the BKU-Krantikari, R NandKumar of the Progressive Farmers Front, Amarjit S Mohri of the BKU-Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Guramneet S Mangat of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha-India and Hameed Malik of the Jammu and Kashmir Zamidara Forum.

Khaira said a delegation of leaders from various farm unions met Gandhi in his Parliament office to discuss the "anti-farmer" Indo-US treaty. He alleged that the deal is nothing but a complete surrender before the United States.

The meeting came a day after Gandhi asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre can file cases or a privilege motion against him but he will stand strongly with farmers. He also accused Modi of being "anti-farmer" and "selling" the country through the India-US interim trade deal.

The Congress leader had shared a video statement on X, launching a scathing attack on the Centre over the India-US interim trade deal.

In a post in Hindi on X along with the video, Gandhi had said, "FIR filed, a case registered or a privilege motion brought -- I will fight for the farmers." "Any trade deal that takes away the farmers' livelihood or weakens the country's food security is anti-farmer. We will not let the anti-farmer Modi government compromise on the interests of the food providers," he had asserted. PTI ASK RC