Rahul Srivastava named Bloomsbury India MD

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Rahul Srivastava was Thursday named the next managing director of Bloomsbury India publishing house.

Srivastava, currently managing director (South Asia) at Simon & Schuster Publishers India, will assume office in early 2025. He will succeed Rajiv Beri, who retires after 12 years with the company.

"Bloomsbury's global legacy in publishing resonates deeply with readers and scholars alike, and I am excited to contribute to this esteemed brand's journey in India. Together, we will continue to champion diverse voices, inspire young minds, and expand access to quality literature for every reader in the region," Srivastava said.

He will report to Vafa Payman, managing director (Asia) and head of acquisitions and corporate development, a statement said.

Srivastava brings 30 years of experience across Simon & Schuster Publishers, Random House, Penguin Books, and India Book House, it said.

According to Payman, Srivastava's "passion for the publishing industry shines through and we are confident that he will continue to successfully grow Bloomsbury India, bringing with him a wealth of ideas and leadership skills, and fulfil our ambitions for the business".

Nigel Newton, founder and chief executive of Bloomsbury Publishing, termed Srivastava's track record at Simon & Schuster as exceptional.

In his praise for Beri, who established Bloomsbury India in 2012, Newton said, "Rajiv has built an excellent team, steered Bloomsbury India on a path of growth, and created a local publishing house of English and Indian-language books that cover the spectrum of global Bloomsbury's publishing, from trade to Academic titles." Bloomsbury, an independent publishing house established in 1986, is the originating publisher and custodian of the Harry Potter series. It has offices in London, New York, New Delhi, Oxford and Sydney. PTI ZMN RB RB