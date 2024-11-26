RailTel arm launches internet service bundled Prasar Bharati’s OTT pack

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Telecom infrastructure firm RailTel’s home internet service arm RailWire has launched a new service plan bundled with OTT content platforms.

The Freedom Plan is an OTT bundled home internet plan offering the subscriber access to quality entertainment as well, RailTel said in a statement.

“Freedom Plan comes with Prasar Bharati’s very own OTT platform WAVES and nine more premium OTTs, 30 Mbps high-speed internet along with 400-plus live TV channels and 200-plus games,” the statement said.

RailTel is the first telco in association with PlayboxTV as OTT aggregator to onboard Prasar Bharati’s newly launched OTT WAVES to its platform, it said.

The company has joined hands with PlayboxTV to bring high-speed internet and entertainment to regions often overlooked by mainstream providers. RailWire focusses more on the tier 2, 3 cities and rural areas to provide internet connectivity. PTI PRS MR