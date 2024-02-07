Railway Board approves Rs 244.77 cr to set up wagon workshop in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 7 (PTI) The Railway Board has approved Rs 244.77 crore for establishing a wagon periodic overhauling (PoH) facility at Kantabanji in Odisha’s Balangir district. This decision comes in response to the demands of the local people, including public representatives, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement on Wednesday. Recognising the need for such a workshop in the region, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had assured local people that their demand would be met, it said.

The detailed project report of the wagon PoH was submitted in September 2023. The facility will be set up on vacant land available with railways at Kantabanji.

The ECoR said the workshop will help increase freight traffic in the region. This apart, the wagon maintenance will improve efficiency and reliability.