Railway Board to launch first assured transit time container train between Delhi, Kolkata from Oct 1

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Indian Railway will launch its first assured transit time container train service on a pilot basis between Delhi and Kolkata from October 1, officials said.

The train service will start from Tughlakabad in Delhi and reach Kolkata via Agra and Kanpur in a guaranteed transit time of 120 hours, marking a significant milestone in the logistics sector, they said.

“The train will be operated by Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) and it will connect four of its Inland Container Depots (ICDs) on the route starting from Tughlakabad in Delhi. So the route will be Tughlakabad (TICD), Agra (ICDY), Kanpur (ICDG) and Kolkata (CTKR/CTCS),” a senior railway official said.

“It will operate on a bi-weekly schedule, departing every Wednesday and Saturday. A unique feature of this service is the hub-and-spoke cargo facility at Agra and Kanpur, enabling efficient cargo aggregation for a wider catchment area,” the Railway Board said in a statement.

Additionally, customers will benefit from the waiver of empty wagon haulage charges from Tughlakabad to Kanpur, further enhancing cost efficiency, it said.

Officials clarified that if the train or some of the containers remain empty from the starting point at Tughlakabad and up to Kanpur, the loss will not be compensated by charging additional fare from the customers.

According to the Ministry, the pilot project is expected to provide multiple advantages to customers, including door-to-door assured and reliable delivery for time-sensitive cargo, a competitive alternative to road transport, enhanced connectivity for northern hinterland cargo, and priority benefits for early adopters.

“It also contributes to sustainability by promoting a modal shift from road to rail, reducing the carbon footprint, and supporting India’s commitment to green logistics. Through this initiative, Indian Railways and CONCOR reaffirm their focus on customer-centric, reliable, and sustainable logistics solutions,” the Ministry said.

The launch of this assured transit train service represents a transformative step towards a more efficient and environmentally responsible supply chain ecosystem, it stressed.