Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition: CII

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition, to be held from October 15 to 17 at Bharat Mandapam here, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Thursday.

Launched in 1990, the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) is the CII's premier flagship exhibition that is being organised in partnership with the Ministry of Railways.

"This year's edition is poised to be the most spectacular yet, with over 450 exhibitors from 15-plus countries showcasing state-of-the-art technologies, solutions and services for the rail and metro sector," a press statement from the CII said.

"IREE has grown into a landmark event that reflects the continuing collaboration between CII and the Ministry of Railways. Over the decades, it has consistently showcased India's engineering strength and its ambitions to become a global leader in rail technology," it added.

According to the CII, the 2025 edition of the IRRE further strengthens this legacy, with strong participation from the Indian Railways and global technology leaders.

Highlighting the importance of the exhibition, the CII said the IREE is recognised as Asia's largest and the world's second-largest rail-and-transportation showcase.

"As India's railway network, the third largest in the world, expands rapidly, IREE 2025 stands as the definitive platform driving modernisation, fostering partnerships and accelerating India's journey toward becoming a global leader in railway technology showcasing over 30,000 railway products," the press note said.

"IREE 2025 is a vital platform that connects Indian Railways with global technology leaders. It reflects India's engineering excellence while fostering collaboration on sustainable and efficient railway solutions. This international showcase will accelerate the adoption of modern technologies, strengthen private sector participation and support India's vision of building a world-class rail network," it added.

Echoing this, B Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Trade Fair Council, said, "With the support of the Ministry of Railways, IREE 2025 aims to foster innovation, facilitate business partnerships and showcase India's growing capabilities in railway technology. We are proud to host an exhibition that brings together national and international industry leaders to contribute to India's ambitious rail modernisation agenda."