Railways marks milestone with simultaneous unloading of two goods rakes in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) In a landmark achievement for logistics and transportation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northern Railways has for the first time carried out simultaneous unloading of two goods rakes in the Union Territory, a senior official said on Thursday.

The first dual unloading of NMG (New Modified Goods) rakes loaded with Maruti Suzuki vehicles was carried out at goods shed terminals of Jammu division – Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Anantnag in Kashmir valley, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said.

He said these two automobile rakes were transported from Gurgram in Delhi division to the Bari Brahmana Goods Shed and Anantnag Goods Terminals of Jammu Division.

A total of 113 vehicles of various models were unloaded at the Bari Brahmana terminal, while 118 vehicles were unloaded at the Anantnag terminal.

"This is the first time such a large number of vehicles have been unloaded at both goods terminals of the Jammu division in a single day, marking a significant historic achievement," Singhal said.

He said the vehicles unloaded include popular Maruti Suzuki models such as Alto, Brezza, Eeco, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, Ignis, Super Carry, and Ertiga, reflecting the growing demand and efficient supply chain facilitation offered by rail transport.

"This is a historic day for logistics in Jammu and Kashmir. The growing preference of trade and industry for Indian Railways over road transport is a testament to the cost and time efficiencies offered by the Railways.

"With a strong portfolio of freight products, the Northern Railways has become a preferred mode of transport not only for perishable goods, courier services, and cement, but also for automobiles in large quantities," he said.

Singhal said this achievement reflects the rapid transformation of the logistics landscape in the region.

"Traditionally, there has been a strong bias toward road transport; however, the advanced infrastructure, reliability, and economic benefits of railway transport are changing this perception," he said.

He said Indian Railways' commitment to strengthening multimodal logistics in Jammu and Kashmir is opening up new opportunities for businesses, helping to reduce carbon emissions, streamline delivery timelines, and provide safe, bulk movement of goods.