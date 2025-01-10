Railways ties up with Indian firm to cut imports

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Indian Railways, which is mainly dependent on China for its forged wheel requirements, has collaborated with an Indian firm to reduce imports, officials said.

According to Railways, it has been importing various types of forged wheels required for locomotives and coaching stock (LHB) since the 1960s from the UK, Czech Republic, Brazil, Romania, Japan, China, Ukraine and Russia.

"During the year 2024-25, wheels worth approx Rs 900 Crore were imported from China and Russia/Ukraine and another 40,000 wheels were sourced from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Currently, due to the Russia-Ukraine Crisis, the majority of the import requirement of wheels is being met from China," a release from the Railway Ministry said.

The "requirement of wheels is projected to increase up to 2 lakh by 2026 onwards due to the induction of more and higher speed trains," it added.

According to the ministry, the existing domestic production capacity for 2024-25 is only 75,000 wheels. Hence, it has planned to enhance it by collaboration with an Indian firm - a consortium of Ramakrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFL) and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TWL) - which can supply 80,000 wheels per annum over the next 20 years.

"The request of Lead member of Consortium Ramkrishna for the execution of the contract through an SPV has been agreed in principle vide RB letter dated September 9, 2024, subject to a certain stipulation regarding majority shareholders in the SPV belonging to lead member (Ramakrishna). The response from Ramakrishna is awaited," the release said.

"As per information, the firm has acquired 72.75 acres of land in Tamil Nadu for setting up of the wheels project, and construction for the project is in the advanced stage. Civil work, including shed construction, is ongoing," it added.

According to the ministry, as informed by the vendor, all machines have been ordered, and their dispatches are expected to start in March 2025.

"The plant is expected to be completed by March 2026, as per information. As requested by Ramakrishna, RB (Railway Board) has issued a letter for the issue of 20 wheels on a payment basis for sample purposes," it added. PTI JP BAL BAL