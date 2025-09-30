Rain relief package next week, damage assessment to be completed in 2-3 days: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Rains and floods have damaged 60 lakh hectares of land in Maharashtra, as per the initial estimate, and the government has decided to extend all benefits and measures usually provided during drought to the affected people, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

He, however, didn't declare a "wet drought" as demanded by the Opposition, saying no such provision exists in the official manual.

The CM informed the damage assessment will be completed in the next two to three days, and a comprehensive policy will be announced in the next week.

"After all assessment is completed, a memorandum will be sent to the Centre for a relief package. In the meantime, the state will provide all necessary assistance. The Central fund will be like reimbursement. The government would declare a relief package for losses (caused by heavy rains and floods) next week," Fadnavis told reporters after chairing a weekly cabinet meeting.

He noted the disbursal of Rs 2,215 crore aid covering crop losses till August has started.

"As per the preliminary estimate, 60 lakh hectares of area have been damaged," Fadnavis added.

He assured farmers that they will get the relief compensation in their bank accounts before Diwali (which will be celebrated on Oct 20).

"A demand has been raised for a wet drought. However, there is no such mention (of wet drought) in the official manual. A wet drought has never been announced. But we have decided to extend all benefits related to drought to the affected persons,'' Fadnavis said.

A "wet drought" is a meteorological phenomenon wherein an area receives abundant rainfall, but the availability of water remains low, causing agricultural loss.

Torrential rains and floods last week have damaged crops on lakhs of acres of land in large parts of the state, including eight districts of the Marathwada region, Solapur, Satara, and Sangli in western Maharashtra.

Queried on banks issuing loan recovery notices to farmers at a time when they are facing a survival crisis, Fadnavis clarified that notices are for old recoveries.

"Banks will be directed not to go ahead with the process," he added.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government was working to finalise relief measures.

"By October 5, the damage assessment reports will be completed. Based on that report, Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting regarding financial assistance and other measures for rain and flood-affected farmers," he said.

Bawankule assured the government's priority was to support the affected farming community.

"The state government may delay a couple of its projects, but will prioritise farmers when it comes to providing assistance," he assured, adding the aid will be provided over and above the amount prescribed as per norms of the National Disaster Response Fund.

Citing the preliminary estimate, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said nearly 1.25 crore acres to 1.50 crore acres (1 hectare is 2.47 acres) of farmlands in Maharashtra have been affected by excess rainfall.

The NCP cabinet member maintained that the current financial assistance being provided to farmers was insufficient.

"As per the primary estimate, nearly 1.25 crore acres to 1.50 crore acres of agricultural lands are affected. Out of it, nearly 1 crore acres were damaged in September alone. Issues of farmers are genuine and we will try to provide additional help," Bharne told reporters.

"The government would extend all possible support to cultivators before Diwali. Helping farmers is our priority," the NCP minister insisted.

Downpours in large parts of central Maharashtra have led to widespread crop losses. The kharif (summer) season in particular has seen significant damage to soybean and cotton plantations, officials said.

Another state minister said excess rainfall and floods have damaged nearly 40 per cent of land under cultivation in Maharashtra and the damage assessment exercise was still underway.

"Some areas are still inaccessible. Officials have been asked to visit the affected areas physically so that no farmer is left out (of damage assessment). However, primary estimates indicate nearly 40 per cent of the total area under cultivation was completely damaged," the minister said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar has lashed out at the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the issuance of loan recovery notices by banks to rain-hit farmers at a time when they are facing crop losses.

The former state minister noted 24 districts (out of total 36) and 137 talukas have been affected by torrential rains in September alone, damaging crops spread across 26 lakh hectares.

"When farmers are devastated, how can banks issue loan recovery notices? Is the government sleeping? Why hasn't it directed banks to halt the coercive recovery?" he asked.

The Congress MLA said Ahilyanagar, Beed, Jalna, Solapur, Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Yavatmal districts are among the worst-hit.

"Nearly 52 lakh hectares of kharif crops have been destroyed. The kharif season is lost due to the erosion of farmlands caused by flooding and rain. Even the Rabi (winter) season is in jeopardy," Wadettiwar said, demanding the state stop loan recoveries from farmers.

He alleged no central team has visited the rain-hit areas yet and accused the state government of delaying sending a proposal for relief package to authorities in Delhi.