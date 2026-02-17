Raj budget presents blueprint to make state developed: Deputy CM Diya Kumari

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Tuesday defended the Rajasthan Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, saying her government believes in taking everyone along.

She said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the budget has been prepared keeping in mind the long-term goals of the state and the holistic development of a developed Rajasthan as well as the poor, youth, farmers and women.

"A budget that increases investment in infrastructure, maintains fiscal discipline, strengthens social security and presents a blueprint for making the state developed, one that empowers youth, farmers, women and the underprivileged, does not take the state backward, but moves it forward," Kumari said.

She said that the government welcomes "constructive criticism" from the Opposition but accused it of making baseless allegations.

Replying to the debate on the state budget estimates, Kumari said the government believes in taking everyone along and asserted that allocations for key sectors such as agriculture have increased compared to the previous Congress regime.

"Our agriculture budget is 34 per cent higher than that of the Congress government. At least place the correct figures before the House," she said, responding to allegations of reduced allocations for education, health and agriculture.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Kumari said while some members made unnecessary criticism, she was grateful that "at least they read the budget".

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, however, accused the government of cutting allocations in crucial sectors.

He alleged that the budgets for education, health and agriculture had been reduced and claimed that school infrastructure across the state is in poor condition.

"The government itself told the High Court that Rs 20,000 crore is required for school repairs but has allocated only Rs 500 crore," Jully said, adding that around 1.5 lakh posts in the education sector are lying vacant.

He also accused the government of slashing development works by 40 per cent in an attempt to lower the fiscal deficit and claimed that the state plans to raise loans worth Rs 2.22 lakh crore over three years.

"Now that there is a double-engine government, reduce the debt burden," Jully said, alleging that the ruling dispensation was leaving behind a heavy debt load for the future.

The Opposition leader further questioned the government over recruitment promises, alleged inaction on salary anomalies of employees and sought clarity on central assistance received under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Responding broadly, Kumari maintained that the government is committed to improving the quality of governance and development, and said historical responsibility for Rajasthan's backwardness lies with previous regimes.

The budget was presented by Kumari earlier this month and is currently under discussion in the Assembly. PTI AG MR