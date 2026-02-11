Raj govt announces state testing agency, carbon credit project in Rs 6.1 lakh cr budget for 2026-27

Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Formation of Rajasthan State Testing Agency (RSTA) to bring transparency in competitive exams, carbon credit pilot project to benefit farmers and formation of a high-level committee to look into the demands of government employees were among other announcements in the Rajasthan budget 2026-27 presented by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday.

Diya Kumari, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the budget with a size of Rs 6.10 lakh crore.

Estimated revenue receipts are Rs 3.25 lakh crore, estimated revenue expenditure is Rs 3.50 lakh crore, revenue deficit is Rs 24,313 crore and estimated fiscal deficit is Rs 79,492 crore, which is 3.69 per cent of GSDP.

Reacting to the budget, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma told reporters that the budget is designed as an action plan to implement the state's Viksit Rajasthan 2047 vision and a record per capita income crossing Rs 2 lakh.

"Today we have presented the 2026-27 Budget in the Assembly as an action plan to translate our 'Viksit Rajasthan 2047' vision document into reality," Sharma told reporters at a press conference in the Assembly on the sidelines of the Budget presentation.

Presenting the budget speech in the house, Diya Kumari announced the setting up of RSTA on the lines of the National Testing Agency.

She said the move would further strengthen transparency in recruitment examinations. She said online testing centres would be constructed to conduct large-scale recruitment exams smoothly and in a time-bound manner throughout the week.

To promote innovation among students, the government will launch VIBRANT (Value-driven Innovation and Business Research for Aspiration and Nurturing Talent) programme in selected colleges in every district with support from knowledge partners to provide mentorship, incubation and entrepreneurship support for start-ups.

An inter-departmental programme Raj-SAVERA (Statewide Anti-Drugs Vigilance, Enforcement, Rehabilitation and Awareness) will be launched to curb drug abuse.

An online portal will be developed to monitor sale of psychotropic drugs at the chemist level, de-addiction wards will be set up in district hospitals and anti-narcotics enforcement will be strengthened. De-addiction centres will also be expanded to universities and selected colleges.

For career guidance and skill development, DREAM (Digital Readiness and Empowerment through Assisted Mentoring) programme will be rolled out, benefiting about 50,000 students in the first phase.

One thousand youth will be trained in foreign languages including English, Japanese, French, German and Korean to enhance global employment opportunities in sectors such as hospitality, IT and healthcare.

A Raj PAHAL (Portable Access for Holistic and Assisted Learning) programme will be launched for children of nomadic and migrant families. In the first phase, one 'School on Wheels' will be set up in each district and temporary education camps will be organised in migration-prone areas.

A Carbon Credit Pilot Project will be launched to encourage farmers to adopt practices such as micro-irrigation and agro-forestry. Farmers will be supported in earning carbon credits based on climate-positive agricultural practices.

In the education sector, 400 schools will be upgraded in a phased manner into CM-RISE (Rajasthan Innovative School of Excellence) schools with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

Space galleries will be developed at the State Remote Sensing Application Centre in Jodhpur and at Science Park in Jaipur to promote interest in STEM subjects.

In health, the government announced RAJ-SURAKSHA (Rajasthan System for Urgent Response, Accident Stabilisation and Hospital Access) for emergency response in cases such as road accidents, childbirth and heart attack.

Under Raj-MAMTA mental health programme, a Centre of Excellence in Mental Health will be set up at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, and mental health care cells will be established at district headquarters.

A 500-bed IPD tower will be set up at JK Lon Hospital, Jaipur, at a cost of Rs 75 crore, along with a paediatric neurology department. A 200-bed paediatric IPD with neonatal ICU will be developed at RUHS Hospital. Modern rest houses for patients' attendants will be constructed at major medical colleges at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

To promote women empowerment, Rural Women BPOs will be established at the district level with a proposed outlay of Rs 100 crore.

Loan limit under the Mukhyamantri Lakhpati Didi Yojana will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, while under the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana, the loan limit for women and self-help groups will be raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

In tourism, an ultra-luxury Special Tourism Zone will be developed at Khuri in Jaisalmer and a tourist facility centre at Kuldhara. A 'Thar Cultural Circuit' covering Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer and Jalore will be developed. A war museum will be set up in Jhunjhunu.

Under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme, 6,000 senior citizens will be taken to Pashupatinath in Kathmandu by air and 50,000 will travel to various pilgrimage sites by AC train.

To boost digital governance, a new IT policy will be brought and a Rajasthan Cyber Crime Control Centre will be established to curb cyber crimes.

A high-level committee will be constituted to examine demands of employee organisations regarding promotions and pay revisions and to make recommendations, including on implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission report in the state.

Work will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 32,000 crore under Yamuna water project in Shekhawati region.

Under Digital Agriculture Mission, Raj-AIMS (Rajasthan Agriculture Information and Management System) will be developed with an outlay of Rs 77 crore to provide AI and satellite-based support to farmers.

Mission Raj GIFT will also be launched to promote geographical indication tagging and better market access for agro products.

For wildlife conservation and to address man-animal conflict, PRITHWI (Project for Resilient and Integrated Terrestrial Habitats and Wildlife Valorization Initiative) project will be launched with a proposed outlay of Rs 1,500 crore for habitat development, conflict mitigation and eco-tourism initiatives.