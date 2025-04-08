Raj govt working to improve water supply: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said that his government is working to to improve the canal system and provide adequate water supply to farmers in Rajasthan.

Addressing farmers in Hanumangarh, he said that the state government has taken various decisions including ERCP, Yamuna Water Agreement, Management of Mahi Basin, Strengthening of Indira Gandhi Canal Project, so that farmers can get irrigation and the general public can get adequate drinking water.

He said that works worth Rs 3,400 crore will be done for strengthening IGNP. Also, necessary work will be done to solve the problems related to the canals connected to Bhakra and Gang canals.

The Chief Minister inspected Lakhuwali Head, Ghaggar Diversion Channel and Ghaggar River of Hanumangarh. He inspected the water flow capacity of Ghaggar River and the functioning of the diversion channel. The Chief Minister had announced a project for flood protection at a cost of Rs 325 crore in the flow area of ''Ghaggar River to provide relief to the local people and to prevent loss of life and property due to floods. PTI AG MR MR