Raj guv urges farmers to adopt natural farming

Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday called upon farmers to adopt natural farming for a clean environment.

Bagde stressed on adopting natural farming for minimum cost, higher yield, higher quality, and clean environment, along with chemical-free farming.

He called upon the farmers to contribute to the prosperity of the country by working on the concept of "village money in the village and city money in the city".

Bagde made the remarks while addressing the three-day Subhash Palekar Agriculture Workshop in Khatushyamji. Farmers from 13 states are participating in the workshop.

The governor gave top priority to water conservation, and also stressed on making efforts to ensure that the water of the village stays in the village, according to a statement by the Raj Bhavan.

Natural farming is the biggest need of the country to save the fertility of the soil, he said.

Bagde said the increased use of urea, DAP and pesticides has led to an increase in serious diseases. The number of soil-friendly germs and microbes has become negligible.

Due to these fertilisers, the number of patients suffering from incurable diseases like cancer is increasing continuously and to avoid all this, farmers should adopt natural farming, he added.

Earlier, Bagde visited Shri Shyam Baba in Shri Khatu Shyam Ji temple and performed the ritualistic worship. PTI AG TRB