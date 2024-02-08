Rajasthan Budget proposes Rs 1,000 cr for schools, colleges, hospitals; recruitment to 70,000 posts

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Provision of Rs 1,000 crore to establish and upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals, and administrative buildings, and recruitment to fill 70,000 posts were among the key announcements in Rajasthan's interim Budget presented on Thursday. Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari further announced Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan to create 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages over the next four years, for which a Rs 11,200 crore provision has been made.

Kumari said the former government ignored several assembly constituencies.

"The previous government did not approve any plan for many areas like Ladpura, Nasirabad, Siwana, Ahor, Dag, Malpura. Now, to ensure regional balance of development, Rs 1,000 crore has been announced for setting up and upgrading additional colleges, schools, hospitals, and administrative buildings," she said.

The minister said a Detailed Project Report to expand Jaipur Metro from Sitapura to Ambabari will be prepared in view of the problem of traffic congestion in Jaipur city.

Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan-2 will be started to create 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages in the next four years with a provision of Rs 11,200 crore, Kumari said.

During her speech, Kumari accused the former government of financial mismanagement, corruption, lack of vision, and held it responsible for the financial burden on the state and electricity companies.

The remarks triggered a ruckus in the House following which Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma requested members to listen to the Budget speech "by a woman finance minister".

Leader of opposition Tikaram Jully said there is no objection over the presentation of a vote on account by a woman minister but said it was inappropriate to make political allegations in it, and should stick to the Budget speech.

A full Budget for 2024-25 will be presented in July.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the Budget is approved.

It is granted for a few months for an amount equivalent to one-sixth of the total estimates. PTI SDA AG TRB